Dear Sir,

Maybe I am missing something here but I do not understand why hotels do not include the tourist tax in their overall rate rather than demanding it as a supplement when guests arrive.



When I go to a hotel I assume that that hotel pays taxes. I do not care what the taxes are for or how much they are. I know that the Balearic government likes to promote the idea that it is an environmental tax, but the average tourist is not interested. They just want to know the final cost without any unexpected extras.



We own an agrotourismo and our rate includes the tourist tax. It seems to me that this is the simplest and most honest approach and avoids awkward situations at check-in.



Martin Page

Finca Son Jorbo