Dear Sir,

I have been coming to Magalluf for over 35 years. I have witnessed the widening of it and have seen how the seaside promenade and palm trees are very much appreciated by the residents and tourists. It is the perfect beach for strolling along, stopping in shops, bars, or restaurants. It's truly a beautiful area, to be enjoyed by the young and the old alike.



It's the perfect venue to enjoy the sights and sounds, hear the laughter, and make new friends. So, naturally it saddens me greatly to read stories of disgust that give the beach a bad reputation. I have been all over this beautiful island, and I could easily make the argument that it is one of the island's best beaches.



Case in point, the world's biggest, most luxurious private sailing yacht, SYA, has been sitting about the waters of Magalluf beach over the last few days. It belongs to Russian billionaire Andrei Melnichenko and is reputed to have cost an estimated 450 million euros.



I am certain a man with such assets could be anywhere in the world. And yet he chooses to enjoy the view of one of Europe's most talked about beaches.



I challenge those who have not yet made the visit, to decide for themselves, what kind of area this is. To see all that has been accomplished. To witness how a town of dedicated people, local businesses, and big-time corporations can transform a simple beach into one of the best in Europe. And then, I believe you will see the light.



Gil Davis