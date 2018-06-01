Passport control queues
Dear Sir,
Here is seen at 00.20 morning of 1 June at Palma Airport. My son sent me it as I waited outside for him and his girlfriend. Already badly delayed by weather in S England they are now enduring the traditional Majorcan welcome of the Passport queue.
Heaven help us on this island when the full tourist season of high summer arrives.
Regards,
Alan Cook
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Henry James / Hace about 2 hours
It's the new passport machines that don't work properly nor are there enough of them or police,it's not just Majorca,it was exactly the same in Alicante in November and Tenerife South in December and when we leave the EU and can no longer use the EU passport holders queue,it will get even worse.
Theresa / Hace about 3 hours
An island that generates its employment and beating heart from tourism - needs to get the “entry” and “exit” point right.
These create prominent memories of how your holiday was !!! Would you return again ?
S. / Hace about 3 hours
From the picture shown , the Passport Control Problem has NOT been resolved . WHY are the British Tourists being treated in this disgraceful incompetent manner ?. It appears to be exactly the same as last seasons complete mess. Perhaps, flying via Germany, may be an option, where when you arrive, you walk straight into the Island, and there are no restrictive passport queues to aggravate the start of your visit.