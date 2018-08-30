Dear Sir,

I read in today’s paper that the restaurateurs association blame Airbnb for a drop in takings?

I would have thought that exactly those in apartments were more likely to go out and eat and or drink to a much greater extent than the all inclusive?

And I hope that after the fake sick claims these "all in" deals, seem now to have come to an end (or rearrange the offer so it is drink only at mealtimes), to allow restaurants and bars in resort areas to thrive. Additionally, the illegal fake copies of goods, being seized and addressed by the police and guardia.

However I read that there are those on the island government, who state that these illegal vendors of fake goods should - quote "not have their human rights violated and should have lessons in Catalan!"

Who are these politicians, are they from another planet?

The island will kill off the golden goose if we allow people like these to get into power .

They probably live comfortably, have houses and cars even boats, they maybe aren’t aware how the island looked before tourism, very poor people in the countryside scraping a living with some sheep or pigs. This was back before the 1970’s.

It’s fine that the aim is to clean up things, build better hotels and do away with booze holidays, where often profits fall back with overseas tour agencies, but with Turkey and Egypt back on line, with better value and lower prices, Majorca’s politicians and various departments, need to "get a life" and look after what their parents and grandparents built up, with naturally the upgrades in infrastructure, also customer service and quality, with a smile.

Regards,

Yvonne

Palmanova



Dear Sir,

Despite being a frequent traveller to and from Majorca, this is the first time that I’ve had an email like this from Ryanair - and I only flew out with them a fortnight back!

It does seem like an unprecedented crackdown on drunkenness aboard Palma-bound jets. Getting all bags searched at the gates for smuggled booze is unheard of. And all duty-free booze has to go in the hold - and if you don’t have the right protective bag it gets poured away.

I know Jet2 this summer stopped selling booze on their first flights of the day to Palma - coffees and soft drinks only till 10am I think. But not sure about others.

I think the Jet2 initiative, and this new one from Ryanair, only applies to Majorca flights? But it looks like before long all planes to the island will be "dry" ones!

Which is a shame as a Bloody Mary in the morning was my favoured breakfast tipple to settle my nerves and give me Dutch courage to tackle Ryanair’s cheese and ham panini!

R.