British fair play
As regular readers of this column will know I was raised on Majorca but it was very much an "English upbringing". My father had served in the Royal Air Force during the war and his father had been at the Battle of the Somme. My mother would recount to me the story of how she watched the Battle of Britain being fought out over the skies of Kent as a child.
I have always been very proud of my English roots and when I was 17 it was either the Majorca Daily Bulletin or the Royal Navy. Luckily for the Senior Service I chose the Bulletin! I have never considered taking out Spanish nationality despite my love for this country and its people. I was born British and will remain British. But I think for the first time in my 46 years over the last few months I have no longer felt that pride in being an Englishman. One of my Spanish colleagues has spent the last 27 years ribbing me about the British and their ways. I have always held the thin red line. But this week, during one of her charges at the British, I found myself agreeing with her.
You see, I don’t think that Brexit has brought out the best in Britain. The referendum was won on immigration; yes, too many foreigners. This from a country which gave home and shelter to thousands of people who were being persecuted across the European continent during the Second World War. Yes, immigration has to be controlled but those beautiful words - fair play - appear to be missing in Britain in these post-Brexit referendum months.
The latest "gem" from Lord Michael Howard, who suggested that Britain could send a Task Force to Gibraltar, shows this rather outdated and dangerous attitude which resides in some parts of Britain at the moment. The Spanish Foreign Minister rather summed it up when he said that it appeared that Britain had lost its composure. Spot on. I sincerely hope that it gets it back soon and starts behaving again like a country which was once known as Great Britain.
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Richard Pearson / Hace about 4 hours
When your Spanish colleague has to pay higher taxes and have a lower standard of living due to the UK´s lack of contribution to the EU kitty, which will have to be made up by the other remaining countries, most of which have benifitted greatly from our largesse, she may have a different opinion about the reality of things, especially if France leaves if Ms Le Pen wins the next election.
Julian Simms / Hace about 4 hours
The English so called "fair play" only originated in the 20´s and 30´s of the last century, when people thought that WW I had been the war that ended all wars.
Behind the scenes though there wasn´t much fair play at all, especially with the Bolshevics planning on spreading their convictions world wide, not to mention a german politician who had the same idea, probably worried about the formers plans.
We only took in and gave shelter to people ( not a huge amount ) under duress, many times having to be forced to do so when there was no alternative.
When WW II finished over 8 million people of german extraction who had been living for centuries in the eastern part of Europe were forcibly removed from their homes and lands. We left them to it.
And it would be wise not to mention how we "solved", amongst others, the Cossack problem.
To end, if fair play still does exist, it is currently being taken advantage of by people who couldn´t really care less about the future of the UK, and even more sadly, we are letting them get away with it.
Henry James / Hace about 4 hours
First and foremost,Howard was soundly ridiculed by the UK media,press,T.V.and radio so you can tell your anti-British colleague that for a start along with the fact that Howard is no longer in Government,thank God and his views are totally out of touch with most people in the UK. Secondly,immigration was part of what Brexit was fought on but there were other matters such as loosing our sovereignty to unelected EU politicians and bureaucrats,the feeling that we were being screwed by them and treated as a cash-cow. There were other reasons that tipped Brexit as well,not just immigration as you seem to believe.