Statistics, true or false?
This week, figures were produced stating that foreign tourist spending in the Balearics in June was up by 14 per cent while the airport handled more than four million passengers last month.
Right, how many of those four million passengers were in transit and actually heading to a final destination? Figures the airport never produces and foreign visitors may be spending but talk to cabbies, retailers restaurant and bar owners and they would beg to disagree. In fact, the small to medium sized retail sector has been complaining this week that takings are down on last year and the summer sales have failed to give them a much needed boost in trade.
I have to say, living in Palma I am not seeing it happen this summer. It is quieter than usual and restaurants which used to full on weekends are struggling.
Visitors may be spending on hotels, Palma is currently the most expensive city in Spain, but they are not splashing out on much else.
MelB / Hace 1 day
Remember there are three types of lies: lies, damn lies and statistics( attributed to the British statesman Disraeli). You can "prove" anything with statistics. Tourist numbers next year will determine the actual truth.
S.O. / Hace 2 days
Richard: What's not true? That I said the problem is mainly in Palma? It certainly exists in some parts of the city. However I don't claim to know the housing situation on the rest of the island first hand, only what I have been told. Perhaps you would be kind enough to clarify.
Richard Pearson / Hace 2 days
S.O. Sorry, not true.
Bonnie / Hace 2 days
Hi, yes that's kind of the point I was trying to make. I know that this lady doesn't have a licence and was hoping to get one - then she could pay taxes. I've not discussed this with her recently but I know that she'd intended to apply for a licence when allowed as she wasn't happy with the illegality (don't know how typical of owners she is). If she is going to be denounced and fined for letting then I can't imagine she will continue to let. She's in whats very much a holiday area. Or do the denounces only apply to Palma. I know if it was me who owned an apartment I'd be too worried to let it in the current climate
S.O. / Hace 2 days
bonnie borthwick: I think we need to differentiate between holiday areas and the city of Palma. The problems with the availability and rental cost of permanent homes is mainly in Palma, not the rest of the island.
Henry James / Hace 2 days
Hardly surprising when the pound is at it's lowest rate ever against the euro.
bonnie borthwick / Hace 2 days
I've been following the progress of the ban on rentals and I am wondering if any one has estimated the impact of this on the Majorcan economy. For many years I holidayed in Majorca and always stayed in apartments rented from the owners in holiday areas. These were all the owners holiday homes rented when not being used by the owners to help defray the cost. I can't imagine that these types of apartments would ever be let as permanent homes so stopping owners renting these won't help the accommodation crisis but will mean that they will lie empty when owners not there. Therefore less people to eat out in bars and restaurants. Some holidaymakers love all inclusive hotels - others like myself would NEVER go all inclusive or even stay in a hotel for a couple of weeks.
Richard Pearson / Hace 2 days
Sorry, that should have been tail.
Richard Pearson / Hace 2 days
Was it locals or tourists who were dining out ?
Can't make head or tale of S's comment.
S. / Hace 2 days
There is no requirement for tourists to spend money in shops, bars, restaurants etc.. When will the Islands business operators realise, that the all powerful Hotel Groups are controlling Mallorca, with All Inclusive Tariffs .In the Winter, The Hotels close, therefore The Island closes.