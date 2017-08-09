The green zone
Here is another example of why broad coalition governments, especially those involving extremists - whichever way they choose to bat - struggle to work and agree on anything concrete. The tourist tax has been reintroduced and may even be doubled next year. It was to help protect Majorca from the pressure of mass tourism and fund environmental projects and improve the region’s infrastructure. Or this is what we were led to understand when it was brought back into force.
So, why is there a need for a rural defence group? Talks began last week involving a wide section of rural bodies - hunting associations, businesses and certain parts of the agricultural industry - which intend to challenge the government over certain policies which they claim will curtail their operations.
For instance, why ban horse trekking and riding from the dunes near Arta? Horse riding is an eco-friendly pastime which is also a great tourist attraction especially during the winter. It also involves quite a lot of money, not only when it comes to caring for the horses but also the rates charged for a ride through one of the most beautiful parts of the island. Surely this is the kind of initiative which tourist tax money should be being used to help.
Ok, cockfighting and bullfighting are different issues, but looking at the general picture, tourist tax money is supposed to be being used to protect rural Majorca. Isn’t it?
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
MelB / Hace about 3 hours
Tacitus said "The more corrupt the State, the more numerous the laws". Enough said!
Henry James / Hace about 9 hours
There are pockets waiting to be lined,as usual.