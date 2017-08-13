"Tourists in danger of being attacked" in Spain has made headline news around the world and not just in the red tops. Somewhat of an exaggeration but the damage has been done and this sudden anti-tourism movement has not been helped by the lack of a strong central government. Yes, the PM, Mariano Rajoy, and other members of the Partido Popular have condemned the attacks and protests, but elsewhere the message coming from the left-wing parties has been rather lukewarm.



In fact, one extreme party has actually come out in defending the anti-tourism radicals, while Barcelona has decided to ban Segway tours which some commentators have seen as another move which reflects the growing anti-tourist sentiment in the Catalan capital and across Spain, including here in Majorca.



But with a minority government there is little the PP can do without cross-party support, which does not really seem to exist.