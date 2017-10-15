Brexit and Britannia
The good old chestnut of whether Britain needs a royal yacht has resurfaced in this year of "Brexit bravado". Yes, it would be a good idea for Britain to have a Britannia Mark 2 but obviously the Ministry of Defence can’t foot the bill. Britannia may have once ruled the waves but the state of the Royal Navy at the moment should cause serious concern. The Navy is so depleted that I doubt that it would be able to provide an escort for the royal yacht. Unfortunately, at the moment there appears to be a serious lack of truth in British politics: the government talks about a rising defence budget but really it is just another smokescreen. Some commentators have rather unfairly described Brexiteers as wanting Britannia to rule the waves again, but at the moment there is no Britannia and little else.
