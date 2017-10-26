End of October and only now is the holiday season drawing to a close. This means that the local tourism industry has been functioning almost at its maximum since the end of April, a six-month season which has seen hotels operating at almost full capacity. The season will come to a close probably towards the middle of next month and will restart towards the middle of February. So really these days the season lasts for nine months with a three-month break so that staff can rest and renovations to hotels and other tourist-related businesses can take place.



Obviously it would be fantastic if the island could become a 12-months-of-the-year holiday destination and the local authorities are working towards that goal. The shortage of flights during the low season is clearly the biggest problem and to be honest only Palma can be marketed as an effective low-season getaway destination because everything remains open and there are hotels.



The opening of the new convention centre in Palma should help bring more winter visitors, and a longer holiday season means that there are more flights during the so-called "quieter periods". Judging by what everyone is saying it has been a good holiday season with big growths in many of the key markets. So the island can look to summer 2018 with plenty of confidence. The travel industry is already saying that bookings will be good for next year. So another season and another good ending. What more do you want!?