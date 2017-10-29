An independent Catalonia would have problems surviving because it is not a member of the European Union and it would have to set up borders and sign trade agreements from scratch. This comment was made on British television on Friday night shortly after Catalonia declared its "independence" from Spain.



But does this state of affairs sound familiar? Of course it does: post-Brexit Britain is in the same boat! So if people believe that Britain can survive outside the European Union, so could Catalonia. Now the chances of Catalonia leaving Spain are about equal as Britain getting a good Brexit deal from the European Union, but the complexities of the wealthy region splitting from Spain are the same as Britain faces in its divorce from the European Union. I believe that we are stronger together and that is why I support Britain in the EU and Catalonia in Spain.