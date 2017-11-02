Balearic independence?
A section of the Balearic population clearly fancies the idea of independence. Since the illegal 1 October referendum in Catalonia, there have been a series of pro-Catalan independence rallies across the Balearics - and there have also been a number of pro-unity and-pro Madrid demonstrations as well - all in synchronisation with events on the mainland.
Where the current Catalonia/Madrid stand-off is going, no one knows. But dismissed Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, currently on the run in Belgium, is playing a very careful game, ducking and diving the punches from Madrid like a boxer who may think he has a sucker punch under his belt.
And not only is there sympathy amongst the Balearic population, there is also support and admiration deep in the Balearic left-wing coalition government. Would the Balearics ever have a punt at independence like Catalonia? The region is as equally peeved with Madrid for an unfair return on the large tax bill it meets every year and a lot of people consider themselves Catalan - they speak it. And the regional government is slowly reestablishing its importance as a language, especially in schools and the civil service.
I guess on paper the Balearics could stand alone or piggy back on Catalonia, but in reality the ideology could kill the region. A few years ago I was skiing in La Molina, Catalonia. The local bar man asked me where I lived. "Ah, the stupid Catalans," he said. Pot, kettle?
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Richard Pearson / Hace about 1 hour
La Molina is in the Vall d’Arran whose inhabitants don’t consider themselves to be from Cataluña.