A section of the Balearic population clearly fancies the idea of independence. Since the illegal 1 October referendum in Catalonia, there have been a series of pro-Catalan independence rallies across the Balearics - and there have also been a number of pro-unity and-pro Madrid demonstrations as well - all in synchronisation with events on the mainland.



Where the current Catalonia/Madrid stand-off is going, no one knows. But dismissed Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, currently on the run in Belgium, is playing a very careful game, ducking and diving the punches from Madrid like a boxer who may think he has a sucker punch under his belt.



And not only is there sympathy amongst the Balearic population, there is also support and admiration deep in the Balearic left-wing coalition government. Would the Balearics ever have a punt at independence like Catalonia? The region is as equally peeved with Madrid for an unfair return on the large tax bill it meets every year and a lot of people consider themselves Catalan - they speak it. And the regional government is slowly reestablishing its importance as a language, especially in schools and the civil service.



I guess on paper the Balearics could stand alone or piggy back on Catalonia, but in reality the ideology could kill the region. A few years ago I was skiing in La Molina, Catalonia. The local bar man asked me where I lived. "Ah, the stupid Catalans," he said. Pot, kettle?