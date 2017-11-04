Jailing Catalan leaders
"Locking up democratically elected leaders is more than a bridge too far," Flanders premier Geert Bourgeois said in a statement. "I'm perplexed that something like that is possible in today's Europe." Bourgeois is obviously talking about Catalonia and the former pro-independence leader of the region Carles Puigdemont being in Belgium. Other members of the former Catalan government cabinet, who stayed in Spain, are not so lucky; they have been sent to jail. But at the end of the day it doesn't say much for democracy when democratically elected leaders are jailed for wanting something which at least half the Catalan people want: independence from Spain. Surely they could have been put under house arrest or had their passports taken away. Was it really necessary to send them to jail?
At the moment Spanish police are investigating many cases of political corruption across the nation and in most cases those who are under investigation are still enjoying their freedom. I would say that most of Spain is in shock. They are shocked that Catalonia declared independence and at the same time they are shocked that senior Catalan politicians have been sent to jail. These are dangerous times in Spain. The Spanish government is acting within the law but at the same time it has to be careful because the world is watching and many people including Geert Bourgeois are not impressed. Bully-boy tactics will never work anywhere.
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Richard Pearson / Hace 27 minutes
Jason, you state, quote, “at least half” of the Catalan population. Could you qualify this statement please and tell us where you found this information ?
S, it is not the Spanish Government who sent these people to jail. It was the Spanish judiciary who, acting on the request, not orders, which are entirely different terms, of the legal government of Spain, has sent them to jail, backed by laws enshrined in the Spanish Constitution.
Georgi / Hace about 2 hours
The catalán leaders are guilty of treason. Forty years ago their fates would have been much different. They deserve to be in jail.
S. / Hace about 2 hours
Incarcerating the leaders is an action that will anger their supporters, and could lead to further serious repercussions The Spanish Government may live to regret their decisions.