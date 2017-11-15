If it was not serious...
Karl Marx once said: "History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce." To a certain extent this could be applied to the current situation in Catalonia where the memories of how General Franco bombarded Barcerlona and the surrounding areas are still very fresh in people’s minds. It is said that very few individuals, in particular politicians, learn anything from history and events of the past. Perhaps they do and simply don’t care.
But either way, those involved in the Catalan dispute are playing a dangerous game - both sides are laying the ammunition for one massive explosion. The question is - who will be left standing?
And the tension this crisis is causing is filtering down into the bedrock of society. Example being on a flight from Barcelona to Minorca. One of the flight attendants asked a 71-year-old Minorcan woman to put her coat in the overhead luggage bin. She replied, in Catalan, that she would nearer take-off to reduce the threat of wrinkles to her winter warmer. The flight attendant replied by pointing out that she should be addressed in Castilian Spanish. A fellow Minorcan passenger in her early 50s came to the woman’s aid and the situation eventually appeared to die down until the two women were informed that the captain would like to talk to them outside, where they were met by two members of the Guardia Civil. They tried but were told it was too late for apologies, were then documented by the Guardia and missed their flight.
Remember, this is a democratic country, isn’t it?
sheila / Hace about 6 hours
Humphrey ,your comment omitted the most relevant point. The elderly lady was sat next to an emergency exit.Anyone who flies knows that eveything has to go in the hat bin in these seats. Passengers sat there are also expected to be strong enough to open the door and obey commands from the cabin crew. Pretending not to understand the language spoken by the crew,insulting the stewardess and involving the pilot turned a minor kerfuuffle into a crisis. Interesting that all the passenges applauded when she was offloaded. This has been seen as an attack on catalan speakers when it was in effect an attack on a castillano speaker trying to do her job.
Ron / Hace about 9 hours
A stupid incident blown up out of all proportion. The person stoking the flames is none other than Puigdemont himself. By tweeting his protest in English (we know he's a journalist and no stranger to this!) he continues to try and get the international community involved in his failed mission.
Richard Pearson / Hace about 10 hours
I, and many others, don’t believe that what was published in the press is what actually happened.
The old saying that there are always two sides to a story may apply to this one as well.
In regards to bombing and Barcelona, if the Catalans can’t forget something that occurred over 80 years ago, they have a serious problem.
Only 10 days ago the English and German football teams played a match wearing a black armband with a poppy emblem on it.
That is the way forward for any civilised society.