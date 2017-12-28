A referendum for Catalonia
The big question; what does Spain do about Catalonia? The Spanish government sacked the regional government when it voted for independence and called early elections, but parties who support independence won the vote. So what does the Spanish government do next? Well there is no simple answer. The Spanish government can’t overturn the election result because it called the elections in the first place. It can’t call new elections because it would be seen as undemocratic. The only real solution left for prime minister Mariano Rajoy would be to allow a referendum. It would be a high-stakes, winner takes-all-move, but it is the only real solution to the problem.
Rajoy and the other political parties, which oppose independence, would then have to hit the campaign trail and try to convince Catalans of the benefits of being part of Spain. If Rajoy doesn’t go down the referendum route, the crisis will just continue and start to eat into Spain’s economy because it must be remembered that Catalonia is one of the driving forces behind the Spanish economy. His tactics have so far failed miserably and Catalonia remains divided. The only way forward to settle the matter once and for all would be with a referendum. I am not saying that it would resolve the problem or even end it, but it would prove a point. As I have said on many occasions in this space dialogue and a referendum are the only viable solutions for this problem.
Richard Pearson / Hace about 2 hours
James, Catalonia has voted twice for independence governments from Spain, not from the EU.
Having said this, the last election was won by a party that is against independence. Only the coalition of two losing ones would give the independence votes a majority.
Not very sound foundations to base your independence claims on.
James / Hace about 5 hours
TGNT, you may well believe that the argument is ridiculous, but a large number of voters in Catalonia disagree with you; Catalonia has voted twice now to form 'independence' governments. Are you saying that they should not be allowed to have a referendum because YOU think their arguments are ridiculous? You appear to have a very high opinion of your own opinions!!!
TGNT / Hace about 5 hours
Who in their right mind thinks a Catalan independent vote really means independence. It is a vote to be independent from Spain but also to totally loose all Catalan independence as to survive outside Spain, there will be a need to re join the EU, loosing far more independence than ever would be lost if remaining part of Spain. It’s a ridiculous argument.
Richard Pearson / Hace about 8 hours
Ultimately it may be the only solution, but there will be no point in holding one until a new Catalan government has been formed, which may turn out to be less independent minded than expected,and the conditions agreed, the most important being the interval of time before another one should be held.
We can all remember Alex Salmond saying that this should be a generation and what his ally, Ms Sturgeon, thinks should happen. Regarding independence, it’s only the Republican parties that are demanding it, not all of them. One wonders what would have happened if Spain had been or was a republic and not a parliamentary monarchy.