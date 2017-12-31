Granted, it’s a very long time since I have lived in the UK and perhaps I have missed something during my years travelling and living in Majorca. But the fabric of the UK appears to have changed. And before I get accused of ‘being all right jack the sun shines all year’, I didn’t come here for the sun. Far from it.



So, when I see the captain of England’s cricket team saying he is proud in defeat, I just don’t get it. I would be totally ashamed and embarrassed. This was not some Sunday league pub match. It was The Ashes. Coming good at the end, that’s no good. England should have gone Down Under already prepared. You certainly would not get that kind of comment from England’s rugby players.



Why is the UK quite happy to be browbeaten? If you want another example, take Brexit.