As regular readers of this space will know I am all in favour of more winter flights to the island from Britain and Germany, but perhaps we have to admit that the island does need to rest a few months of the year. The season now, thankfully, lasts for nine months of the year. This is a major step forward. At one time it was getting shorter and shorter by the year.



Now, millions of tourists visiting these shores obviously takes its toll on the island, and hotels and resorts need to be upgraded and overhauled and staff need a holiday. Many key figures in the tourism industry believe that the island can only aspire to a nine-month season and perhaps they are right. During two thirds of the year we are spoilt for choice for flights to Britain. Jet2 are flying the flag for low-season tourism to Majorca and they should be congratulated for all their efforts. But even they stop from November to February, which is quite understandable if you think about it.



There are now more tourists coming to the island than back in the so-called good old days when Majorca had a 12-month season. I am not saying that we should run up the white flag and forget about flights to the island from the smaller regional airports in Britain during the winter, but perhaps we must realise that airlines can't run a tailor-made service for the small number of people who want to come to the island during the low season.



We must keep up the fight but at the same time be slightly realistic.