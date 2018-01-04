In my opinion one of the most important benefits of being members of the European Union is the vote in the local elections in the Balearics. Granted we have limited voting powers (only in municipal and European elections), but obviously it is better than nothing. It appears more than likely that we will continue to retain the vote when Britain leaves the European Union. Having the vote allows British citizens to have their say in council elections which is vital.



Now, initially it had appeared that we would lose our voting rights because of Brexit. But these fears appear to be unfounded and it seems that British citizens will not see their rights altered in any way after Brexit. However, what is not clear is what will happen to British citizens who move to Spain after Brexit; but that is a different story.



I have always felt it is rather sad that there is not a bigger turnout amongst British citizens in local elections. Usually it is just 20 per cent of the electorate. I sincerely hope that the fear of actually losing the vote shortly after the Brexit referendum will persuade more British citizens to vote in the local elections, which are due to take place next year.



While Britain may be pulling away from Europe, there are still more than one million British citizens living on the continent. Their voice needs to be heard loud and clear. Britain is leaving the European Union not Europe, and British citizens still have a vital role to play. The vote is of crucial importance to British citizens.