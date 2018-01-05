Former prime minister Tony Blair came out with all guns blazing yesterday calling on British voters to fight Brexit. His comments were quickly dismissed by the pro-Brexit camp and I suppose that will be the end of it. But does Blair have a point? Well of course he does. The dangers of Brexit are enormous and if Britain gets it wrong it could mean a nightmare for the British economy. What concerns me is that there is not an ongoing and open debate about Brexit in Britain. I read recently that the British electorate is bored with Brexit. I would like to remind the good people of Britain that Brexit is the very future of their country and it will have big repercussions even on this small island. The referendum was badly thought-through in the first place by a government who thought that the No vote would win. The question should have been: Do you want a complete withdrawal from the European Union which would also include the single market?



I do not think that a sizeable number of voters realised how important the single market is for the British economy. Millions of British jobs depend on it. Unless British voters follow the rally call from Tony Blair, the British economy faces some very uncertain times in the short-term and that is the truth. It is going to take time to sign the new trade deals and it is going to be hard. Perhaps history will show that Brexit was a good thing but at the moment it looks like a big gamble.