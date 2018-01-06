A large part of the British electorate believe that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will be prime minister by the end of this year. The turnaround in the fortunes of the Labour leader has been incredible- he has gone from zero to hero. But isn't it a question of Corbyn being the best of a bad bunch?



Now, some say that the Labour leader wants to return Britain to the 1970s - the era of "Labour isn't working" and the endless strikes. But don't you think that Theresa May is rather a throwback to the 1970s as well? British politics is in a bad state and there appears to a complete lack of talent in parliament and both prime minister and leader of the opposition are reminiscent of a bygone era.



You do feel slightly sorry for Theresa May. She was handed a nightmare. Corbyn has had a relatively easy task; he just had to sit back and watch the Tories self destruct over Europe. But he is a different kind of Labour leader. He has some very radical views and he makes former prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown look like Conservatives.



But he is popular with young voters and his back to the 1970s approach with nationalisation and higher taxes will send shockwaves through those who have supported the Tories. Corbyn maybe a breath of a fresh air but he could be very dangerous if he embarks on a plan of mass nationalisation. The 1970s are back, but do we really want that?