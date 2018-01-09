The festive fiestas in Majorca have finally come to and, but I wouldn’t say that the local authorities really spread the Christmas and Three Kings joys. In fact, some local councils didn’t really make an effort at all, with only a small number of Christmas lights. This is a great shame because the festive season is a great opportunity for retailers to earn some cash. In the case of Palma, the lights were (and are) impressive and I think that the council was right to add more lights to the residential suburbs. But I would say the council failed when it came to a festive entertainment package. You would have thought that more money would have been invested in street singers and events for children. I would say that in Palma, everything lacked a bit of imagination. The lights are always fantastic, but more work still needed to be done.



I would say that retailers will be relatively happy with their takings over the festive period. The record holiday season meant that people had more money to spend on festive gifts. The more flexible attitude by the local authorities towards shop sales has also made a difference. Retailers were slashing their prices even before the Three Kings - a state of affairs which would have been unheard of five years ago. Until recently shops were not allowed to put "Sale" notices in their window until at least 7 January. Overall, I would say that it has been a relatively good festive season on Majorca. The only low point was the shortage of winter flights.