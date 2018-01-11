It is a difficult time for expats in Majorca. This is probably one of the "lowest" times of the year on the island - Christmas has gone, the weather is poor and the satellite TV signal has weakened because of the adverse weather! It is the time of the year when some expats have a long hard ponder about their life on the island and whether or not they made the right move coming here in the first place.



Now, for a person who has made this island home I would never dream about going elsewhere, but I can understand the concerns of some, though probably a relatively small number at the end of the day. In just three months time when the holiday season starts again and the better weather arrives it will be a different story, but at the moment it is a question of the January blues and I suppose it happens everywhere.



Over the last five years there has been a decline in the number of British residents living in the Balearics. This is for a number of reasons, and there has also been a reduction in the number of German residents. The uncertainty caused by the Brexit vote has not made things any easier either. But Majorca is a wonderful place and we are very lucky to live here. It can’t be fantastic all the year around but it is pretty close. And as we all know there is much more to this island than just the weather. So, if anyone has doubts about this island and what it has to offer, I would dispel them. It is a fantastic place and we are living the dream.