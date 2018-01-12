I am starting to believe that Britain will never leave the European Union and the last two years have just been a period of worthless uncertainty and economic decline. There doesn’t appear to be the political will to make the step and just leave. The problem is that all Britain’s political leaders want to stay. Theresa May voted "stay" and so did Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. However, they both rather sat on the fence during the referendum campaign. Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable is bitterly opposed to leaving the EU and so are the Scottish Nationalists. So, the only political leader who is in favour of leaving the European Union is Nigel Farage!



Now, 18 million people voted to leave the European Union but was it a vote against Europe or a vote against immigration? I suspect that May will have little or no option but to call an election this year. It will be a poll which will be fought over Brexit but I can’t see May staying in power. Perhaps a coalition between Labour/Liberal Democrats/SNP is on the cards and this would be an end to any Brexit dreams. Farage himself is calling for another referendum and he says that the Leave camp will win again. I am not so sure. I believe that in the end Britain will remain a part of the European Union but on a smaller scale. This is probably the best compromise deal which is available. Breaking away from the European Union was a nice idea but did anyone really think it through? Well, probably not!