So, the special relationship is over. Until recently it had appeared that US presidents had taken up permanent residence in Britain: Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were frequent visitors. But now Donald Trump tries to find every excuse to stay away. The fact that Britain can't get the leader of its number one ally to visit doesn't say much for the special relationship. In some ways it is rather sad: Britain and the US have many shared common values and both nations have stood shoulder to shoulder with each other for decades. But enter Trump.



You can't really blame Theresa May because she has been a model diplomat when it comes to the US president. The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has probably angered Trump but then the US president has also been an outspoken critic of the mayor.



Now, obviously if Trump arrives in London there will be protests because he is not exactly the most popular man on earth. But surely that comes with the territory? So, what has Britain done to Trump? Not much really, if anything at all. But if he doesn't want to come to London, well fine. Perhaps his official visit should be cancelled as well. I am sure that the majority of Americans realise that Britain is one of their principal allies in the world and that the majority of Britons think likewise. So whatever Trump says or does it is not really that important. The special relationship has been cemented over decades and US presidents just come and go.