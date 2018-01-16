So, Sir Richard Branson is back with plans to transform his Son Bunyola estate in Banyalbufar into a luxury hotel. I would say that Branson never really went away; he has been a frequent visitor to the Hotel La Residencia in Deya, which he once owned, for many years. When he sold La Residencia and decided to abandon his plans for Son Bunyola almost 15 years ago, it was seen as a major blow for Majorca. But the announcement last year that he had repurchased the Banyalbufar estate was indeed good news. Branson, apart from being a hugely successful businessperson, is a publicity magnet. Where he goes, the media follows.



Now, there are still many hurdles to clear at Son Bunyola; it must be remembered that he was forced to shelve his plans for the luxury hotel 15 years ago, because of a planning dispute with the Council of Majorca. But this time it appears that the project is on track with the town hall signalling its support. It would be complete madness for the local authorities to allow Branson to slip away again. His hotel project is set to create scores of new jobs in Banyalbufar and also add yet another fantastic hotel to the island’s long list.



Now, obviously Branson can’t expect any special treatment but at the same the local authorities have to realise that they are dealing with a top businessperson who could go anywhere in the world. But he has selected Majorca, which is great news for the island and obviously its economy.