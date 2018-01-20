Record season
Two months ago local hoteliers were warning that the islands could lose one million tourists next summer. They claimed that competition from other resorts and the increase in the rate of the tourist tax would cost the islands dearly. Fast forward 60 days and these same hoteliers are now forecasting a record year for tourism. So what has happened in the space of two months to radically change their minds? Well, not a lot.
We are in the midst of the main holiday booking time and the islands appear to be doing well. The "one million fewer tourists" claim led to banner headlines in the local media and caused concern in local political circles. The increase in the rate of the tourist tax by the coalition Balearic government was looking like a bad idea and there were calls for the controversial levy to be scrapped at once. But it now appears that the increase in the rate of the tourist tax is not a problem at all; in fact tourists are coming in record numbers even though they have to pay more tax. So what is going on?
The hoteliers are opposed to the tax because they say that it eats into their competitive edge, so perhaps it may have been a ploy to get the government to have a rethink or it was just a question of early predictions which didn't prove to be accurate. I would say that it is far too early to say whether the islands are going to have a record year or not. There are many hurdles still to be cleared and the tourist tax is one of them.
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Daily Bulletin / Hace 25 minutes
S. The rate in the low season hasn't gone up, so per day per person it is 50 cents for three star; 75 cents for three star superior and four star; one euro for four star superior and five star. There is a 50% reduction on these rates after eight days. Add 10% IVA (VAT).
Henry James / Hace about 2 hours
Numbers seem to be an obsession but the fact is that only the hoteliers will benefit while more and more bars,cafes,restaurants and other complementary services will be closing down in ever increasing numbers,leaving resorts looking like ghost towns all year round because the people that used to rent apartments and kept these services going can no longer do so and those who are on all-inclusive or half-board in the hotels spend very little outside the hotel,soon Majorca will be nothing but hotels that nobody leaves and thousands who used to be employed in complementary services will be unemployed,how is this good for Majorca.?
S. / Hace about 3 hours
I shall be staying at an Hotel for 10 Days in February. How can I determine what the amount of Tourist Tax I will have to pay IN CASH ?. As I do not think it can be paid with a Credit Card. How is it calculated?.