Chicken and egg
The fiestas are over, Palma had a blast this year, but it is now dead. Not only have I noticed it but quite a few fellow residents have commented to me on how quiet the city is. Fourth quarter employment may have been up last year, but I am eager to see what the stats are for the first quarter of this year. Granted, the winter sales may have helped with some part-time extra shifts, but we are not talking full time. I get the impression that the sales have been successful, but while I’ve been snooping around for a good bargain, I’ve heard little but Spanish or Catalan being spoken. Very few foreigners about in Palma.
There are plenty of hotels open, remember, "it’s better in winter", but the restaurants don’t appear busy. In fact, a number of bar and restaurant owners I know close during February because the city is "dead". One friend of mine has been forced to close his restaurant. Despite the prime location on the Paseo Mallorca, it just did not happen. And look at the problems businesses are having along the Paseo Maritimo in Palma; most of the seafront businesses are up for sale.
On our Facebook and website the argument is raging over winter flights, some people claim there are, others disagree. Sadly, Majorca, even Palma, just can’t seem to crack the problem.
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Richard Pearson / Hace about 1 hour
Whilst the social and administrative costs of hiring and keeping staff remain so high there will be no solution to this problem.
Henry James / Hace about 1 hour
Why would anyone go to Palma from the tail end of January onwards when even if you could get a flight,it's only 11c,just about the same temperature as Manchester which is fully open and cheaper whereas by your own admission,Palma is dead.? You aught to try getting out to some of the other resorts,they have been closed and dead for some time now and will be for at least another two months,"It's better in winter",yeah right.
Jason / Hace about 2 hours
A nice apartment to rent would be good as well !!!
S. / Hace about 3 hours
With the majority of Mallorca's Urbanisations becoming ghost towns in the winter. Attractions during every winter, would bring tourists, increased flights, and make hotels open. It is a continuous annual problem for the Island, which will not be improved,until the authorities address this anomaly.