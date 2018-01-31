I do not understand why the local authorities insist on making it so difficult to rent out your property. The latest legislation appears even more complicated even though it was introduced to simplify the matter. Surely, the local authorities can see the benefits of home owners being able to rent out their houses or flats to visiting tourists during the summer months. What is needed is a simple legal framework in which home owners declare their rental income to the tax authorities and the property in question meets all the necessary requirements and the tourist tax is paid. End of story. Simple.



Many holidaymakers prefer to stay in a flat or villa rather than a hotel, so if they can't find one they will simply go elsewhere. Can you imagine, also, the boost the real estate sector would receive if people were able to rent out their homes legally? It is a win, win situation but the local authorities appear to be unaware of the benefits of holiday rentals. I have heard that since the introduction of the new rental laws a number of people have put their properties up for sale because they have lost an important source of income. The Balearics needs to get a grip on this situation and not introduce useless legislation which just makes the problems even more complicated. Holiday rentals have existed on the island for many years in one form or another, it is just a shame that home owners haven't been able to do it legally because of the senseless legislation.