Renting out
I do not understand why the local authorities insist on making it so difficult to rent out your property. The latest legislation appears even more complicated even though it was introduced to simplify the matter. Surely, the local authorities can see the benefits of home owners being able to rent out their houses or flats to visiting tourists during the summer months. What is needed is a simple legal framework in which home owners declare their rental income to the tax authorities and the property in question meets all the necessary requirements and the tourist tax is paid. End of story. Simple.
Many holidaymakers prefer to stay in a flat or villa rather than a hotel, so if they can't find one they will simply go elsewhere. Can you imagine, also, the boost the real estate sector would receive if people were able to rent out their homes legally? It is a win, win situation but the local authorities appear to be unaware of the benefits of holiday rentals. I have heard that since the introduction of the new rental laws a number of people have put their properties up for sale because they have lost an important source of income. The Balearics needs to get a grip on this situation and not introduce useless legislation which just makes the problems even more complicated. Holiday rentals have existed on the island for many years in one form or another, it is just a shame that home owners haven't been able to do it legally because of the senseless legislation.
Comments
Warning
Henry James / Hace about 2 hours
You are way behind almost everybody with this viewpoint,everybody but you knows that the hoteliers have been trying to wipe out private rentals for quite some time now and become the only source of tourist accommodation on the Island and they now seem to have finally succeeded,thanks to corrupt,compliant or naive politicians,you have sold your Island to the hoteliers but the result will be that most complimentary services will cease to exist within a few years and the only jobs on the Island will be low-paid,insecure jobs in the hotels.
Jason / Hace about 3 hours
Richard...Owners of holiday flats wouldn't rent to locals or seasonal workers, they rent out when they are not using their self, which is 99% of the rentals in resorts !!!! Seasonal workers tend to trash places and long term rentals do the same and also not pay the rent.. It,s backwards thinking like you have that which is going to cause the loss of so many businesses in the resorts and quickly make them like the ghost towns they are most of the year already !!!
Steve Riches / Hace about 3 hours
Of course it makes sense for the benefit of the wider community to make it as easy as possible to rent out an apartment, but the cosy relationship between politicians and hoteliers does not take public interest into account because it is structured for personal financial reward.
Richard Pearson / Hace about 5 hours
In other words, stuff the locals and other seasonal workers who can’t find (or afford) a decent property to live in whilst they attempt to find a seasonal job that will cater to the very people who will presumably be renting the properties in the first place.