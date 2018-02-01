Voting
An issue which has been quietly forgotten is the promise made by former prime minister David Cameron to give British citizens living abroad the vote for life. At the moment only British citizens who have lived outside Britain for less than 15 years have got the vote. Some British citizens were furious that they were unable to vote in the European Union referendum and there was an outcry from Scottish residents that they couldn't have their say in the Scottish referendum. It appears that the British government is not going to do anything about votes for British citizens abroad until well after the issue of Brexit is resolved.
So, should British citizens have the vote for life? Well it is a difficult question. I believe that you should be able to vote in the country where you reside and therefore British citizens should be able to vote in Spanish general elections. But having said that there are some who say that decisions made by the British government are always going to have a direct impact on all British citizens, regardless of where they live so therefore British citizens should always keep their vote. Some people have claimed that if expats had been able to vote in the EU referendum the "Stay camp" would have received the majority of their votes. This is also not the case. British expats were split over Brexit in the same way as their counterparts in Britain. The vote is important but if you do not reside in a country, perhaps you shouldn't be able to have a say.
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.