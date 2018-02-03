Post-Brexit rights
It seems rather amazing that almost 18 months after the Brexit referendum the British government is coming up with mixed messages. "29 March, 2019 May will lock out European citizens" runs a headline in a national Spanish newspaper yesterday. The headline is slightly over the top. What the British government has said is that after Brexit European citizens heading to Britain will not have the same rights as those who settled there before Brexit. You can expect the same treatment for Britons moving to Spain. But the government has said that rights will be lost; it would be rather nice if the government said what rights, because it would make a difference for Britons planning to move to Spain.
There is plenty of concern about Brexit but these mixed messages are only making the problem worse. Before making a statement the British government should give the full picture not just a headline-grabbing sentence. Imagine that you have been saving and planning to retire to Spain and then all of a sudden you are told that you are going to have diminished rights. What do you do? There is still much to settle in the big Brexit negotiations so perhaps it would be better if a tight lip was kept on comments which could have an adverse affect until all the facts are known. Brexit is not just about Britain leaving the European Union and setting up a trading block it is about people, and at the moment there are plenty of people who are concerned.
Henry James / Hace about 7 hours
You make more anti-British Government comments about brexit than anybody without knowing any of the facts so take your own advice,shut up until you do know actual facts,not speculation,newspaper comments or rumours but solid facts.
MelB / Hace about 8 hours
Another uninformed self-contradicting article. Please present facts not your biased version.
S. / Hace about 8 hours
I totally agree this comment . I lived in Mallorca for 12 Years. I want to permanently return. But, the Brexit uncertainty has held up my return. I do not expect any clear regulations etc. from 29/03/2019. So, a longer complex set of conditions will hold up my decision to return to the Island I adore. I take around 6 Holidays per year. One day, it will be a permanent holiday !.
brett dennis / Hace about 9 hours
Yes, it was a NEWSPAPER headline, not an official UK government statement. Take it from whence it comes. May has already guaranteed the rights of EU citizens in UK, it is the EU that hasn't reciprocated.