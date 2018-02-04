Tourist tax damage
The total amount of money raised through the tourist tax is small, but the levy has done plenty of damage and could still hit Majorca where it hurts. An estimated 64 million euros were raised through the tourist tax last year; I still believe that more would have been raised through a voluntary donation from tourists who want to see Majorca maintained as the paradise island that it is.
The Balearic government says that the money will be used to repair the damage from tourism over the years. The decision to double the rate of the tourist tax for this coming season is a bad move. Just because the tax was introduced with few problems two years ago it doesn't mean that the war is won and tourists are not going to complain. It must be remembered that when the tax was first introduced the Balearics was considered a safe-haven destination because of the ongoing security problems in resorts in the eastern Mediterranean. Thousands of tourists diverted from east to west. But this problem no longer exists and Turkey and destinations in north Africa are doing well again with a big rise in bookings.
Majorca is a wonderful place but it is not cheap, and couple this state of affairs with the tourist tax and you just might get tourists thinking of alternative destinations, including Turkey which is far cheaper than the Balearics. Hoteliers complain that the tax has hit their competitive edge. I do not believe so, but tourists think with their wallets and purses and if they do not consider a holiday destination is offering them value for money they will simply go elsewhere.
MelB / Hace about 1 hour
Mr. Moore's tendency to vascillate makes him a very poor editor. Also the article is riddled with contradictions and poorly researched comment. Time for new blood at the top?
Will / Hace about 3 hours
I don’t consider €64 million raised by the tourist tax a “small” amount. I do think Turkey and other eastern Mediterranean countries are way off most UK tourists destinations due to Muslim problems. The majority of tourists agree with the policy when explained to them. Perhaps through your paper you could provide a positive viewpoint and support the island you profess to love.
James / Hace about 6 hours
Turkey has just invaded northern Syria!!! Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia are all under states of emergency (as is Turkey). The Foreign office states that all 4 countries are verl likely to suffer terrorist attacks.
This particular excerpt is from the page on Turkey, but the pages for the other destinations are similarly bleak - "Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Turkey. Terrorist groups, including Kurdish groups, Daesh (formerly referred to as ISIL) and far left organisations, continue to plan and carry out attacks. Further attacks could be indiscriminate... it’s likely that some attacks will also target western interests and tourists from western countries, particularly in the major cities."
Please make an effort and do your research before writing such ill-informed nonsense.
Ron / Hace about 9 hours
Jason, I am very surprised. You have always supported the tourist tax saying it only amounted to a few euros or maybe even 'pennies' - I can't remember which. I have always been against it of course. I have said the increases such that are now in place will be the ruination of many businesses on this island. Tourists now can't find accommodation due to the stupid rentals policy. Those owners who are still brave enough to advertise are asking ridiculously high prices. The others who are obeying the hopefully soon to be discarded laws (after May 2019 - when this bunch of extremists will be eradicated forever) may still then have a chance to save this island from perpetual isolation.