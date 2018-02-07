Brexit damage
If British voters knew then what they do now, would they have voted for Brexit? This is one of the key points in the call for a second referendum on leaving the European Union as talks reach a crunch stage. Opinion polls suggest that there has been little change, although I suspect that many would have thought back then that Britain would have left the European Union by now. There are signs that the British economy is cooling and fears over Brexit have been blamed because almost two years after the vote no one is too sure what is going to happen.
When the people of Britain voted, did they want a total divorce from the European Union or just some halfhearted deal? Did they want Britain in the single market or out? These are key questions which could be directly related to the future economic health of Britain. If Britain does leave the single market, then it will have at least a short-term hit on the British economy until new trade deals are signed. What concerns me is if Britain says adios to Europe, will it also mean goodbye to the all the foreign car makers which have set up in Britain and export directly to Europe. And of course it is not just car makers. The British cabinet is effectively split. Boris Johnson, the vote leave champion, claims that there will be extra cash for the NHS because no more money will be sent to Brussels. He may be right but he forgot to mention that leaving the European Union is going to cost in excess of 40 billion pounds.
MelB / Hace about 2 hours
An anagram of Jason Moore is MAJOR NOOSE, which is just what he is putting around his own neck each time he regurgitates this uninformed muddled diatribe on Brexit. If he is so concerned should he not move back to the UK and make his voice heard there. We have certainly heard enough of it in Mallorca.
Gary MacFee / Hace about 3 hours
As with many of my fellow SCOTS, I voted to STAY IN EUROPE since I have many Business Customers and Personal Friends in several european countries.
The information supplied to the UK population prior to the REFERENDUM by the BREXITEERS now appears to be something you should SCRAPE OFF THE FLOOR AND PUT BACK IN THE HORSE.
I suspect that the PRO-BREXIT Voters and Politicians are suffering fron a severe case of CRANIO-RECTAL INVERSION
Britbabe / Hace about 3 hours
Henry James - You criticize Jason Moore for his " speculative garbage" but then go on to give some of your own ( we may have a rough patch, we will be better off etc ). Bit of hypocrisy here methinks. I do agree with you though, that the Mallorca Daily Bulletin should concentrate and comment more on Mallorcan events. We Brits who chose to make Mallorca our home want to know all about the place we now live in, NOT the place we left.
Henry James / Hace about 3 hours
Unless the British Prime Minister is keeping you personally informed about brexit,then YOU don't know what is going to happen either but you keep pumping out this speculative garbage so why don't you give it a rest until actual FACTS are known and concentrate on matters that concern Majorca,of which there is no shortage. As for trade and the British economy,we may have a rough patch while things are put in place and take effect but we will be better of and have a much stronger economy outside the EU,trading with the world,you are a real glass half-empty type.