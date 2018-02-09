Health service
One thing which most people agree on is that the Spanish health service is second to none. In fact, and speaking from personal experience, I would say that it is one of the finest in Europe. It appears to be well funded with modern hospitals and facilities. The British National Health Service could learn a lot from its younger Spanish counterpart. It also must be remembered that the Spanish health service only has a fraction of the budget available to its British counterpart.
One of the reasons why the Spanish health services works so well is that it is supported by a large and well-funded private medical sector. A large number of Spaniards have private medical insurance. which obviously takes the pressure off the public hospitals. It is also interesting to note that Spain has few problems in training and recruiting nurses and doctors. In fact a large number of Spanish nurses go to work in the British National Health Service.
At the moment the British NHS appears to be at breaking point once again. The government is under pressure to provide more funding. Even President Trump claimed that the NHS was at breaking point. So perhaps the British government should take a closer look at what other countries are doing on the continent and further afield. The fact that Britain has a shortage of nurses and Spain has a surplus should be one of the starting points. The NHS is obviously not working.
S. / Hace 41 minutes
Tipping for services received is a lovely tradition in Spain/Baleares.
WHAT ABOUT TIPPING NURSES FOR THE CARE THEY GIVE? ESPECIALLY IN HOSPITALS.
S. / Hace about 1 hour
Agreed the health services in Mallorca are excellent. The number of qualified nurses etc. , that are leaving for UK employment, illustrates a problem on the Island, and mainland. I suspect it is a lack of both vacant positions, and poor levels of pay. The Nurses have always been very poorly paid. It is not much better in UK. It is a pipe dream, that one day/year all medical staff will be paid well. That ALL health Organisations become correctly funded. Per chance to dream !.