One thing which most people agree on is that the Spanish health service is second to none. In fact, and speaking from personal experience, I would say that it is one of the finest in Europe. It appears to be well funded with modern hospitals and facilities. The British National Health Service could learn a lot from its younger Spanish counterpart. It also must be remembered that the Spanish health service only has a fraction of the budget available to its British counterpart.



One of the reasons why the Spanish health services works so well is that it is supported by a large and well-funded private medical sector. A large number of Spaniards have private medical insurance. which obviously takes the pressure off the public hospitals. It is also interesting to note that Spain has few problems in training and recruiting nurses and doctors. In fact a large number of Spanish nurses go to work in the British National Health Service.



At the moment the British NHS appears to be at breaking point once again. The government is under pressure to provide more funding. Even President Trump claimed that the NHS was at breaking point. So perhaps the British government should take a closer look at what other countries are doing on the continent and further afield. The fact that Britain has a shortage of nurses and Spain has a surplus should be one of the starting points. The NHS is obviously not working.