British moving away
I can´t really understand why there is a continued decline in the number of British residents in the Balearics. As you will have read on the front page today the number of British residents on Minorca has dropped by 50 percent in the last five years. The number of British residents on Majorca has also seen a fall. So is the British love affair with the Balearics in decline? Well it certainly appears to be the case. Granted we are talking official figures and there are plenty of British residents who are not registered but the figures rather say it all. Now, Brexit is causing uncertainty but having said that when I first started work on Majorca you needed a work permit and all sorts of paperwork and the resident British population was far bigger than it is today. The value of sterling may have fallen against the euro but this is not new either, the sterling euro/peseta rate has been rather a roller coaster ride for decades. Another reasons is the small number of winter flights. Yes, this is a problem but there are still some flights. I would say that the drop has been caused by the fact that the Balearics are no longer cheap. The cost of living has rocketed on the islands over the last decade and some would say living here is not as simple as it once was. I sincerely hope that the Brits start returning to the islands to live. The Balearics are a wonderful place and I believe that they are one of the best places to live in the world. Obviously the islands have their shortcoming but there are plenty of advantages.
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Steve Riches / Hace 27 minutes
It's the £/€ exchange rate, pure and simple.
Ron / Hace 40 minutes
In recent years I have seen a general unwelcoming attitude from majorcans towards all foreigners. I think it's probably a global issue rather than a personal attack on the British, given the cost of living everywhere nowadays. But here prices have rocketed in the last few years. When the euro was introduced in 2002 the £ was fixed at 66 pence. Look at it now!! Also the majorcans want to protect their jobs, their health service etc. from what they may call 'sponging' foreigners. Look at the comments re the Rumanian beggars in Palma. Neither do the British want to put up with the nationalism prevalent here, nor the 'tourist go home' attitude from those groups trying to wreck tourism. And of course the quality of education is the worst in the whole of Spain. Why would a family with children want to put up with that?
Andy Rawson / Hace about 3 hours
People are leaving because they cannot survive anymore.