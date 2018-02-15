Paying the price
British tourists are returning to Tunisia, Turkey is on the rise; these are reports which should concern the Balearics. I suspect that local politicians know that the record seasons of the last two years are now a thing of the past. I have heard it said on numerous occasions that the island can’t take any more tourists, which is politician-speak to indicate that we can expect a fall in tourism. Of course, the island can take more tourists, just look at the empty resorts during the winter months.
Majorca and the Balearics are now facing competition from cheaper resorts in Turkey and north Africa. The resorts had been blacklisted because of security concerns. But they are now back in business and are threatening to give the Balearic Islands a run for their money. So, the islands should attempt to offer value for money at all times. Overall businesses on the island do, but there are some notable exceptions.
The other day I was charged 2.50 euros for a small coffee at a bar just off the Plaza España. This area has become cruise ship territory because this is where tourists from cruise ships are dropped off by coaches. Majorca can’t allow these prices. It is outrageous. One of the secrets of Majorca’s success has been its relatively low prices and obviously its warm welcome. Times are changing and Majorca needs to take into account that tourists demand value for their hard-earned cash. If it is not available, they will go elsewhere.
S. / Hace about 2 hours
I arrive tomorrow. I will need to get an expensive Taxi ride to the East side of Mallorca. The Urbanisation will be like a Ghost Town. The weather very unpredictable. But it will be enjoyable , as I adore The Island. I need to relax, and hopefully sit in some Sun. To be welcomed , as a Tourist Friend, and hopefully find value for money , would offset paying the Tourist Tax. Further pleasure will be enhanced, when I meet the few friends left on Mallorca for me.to visit.
GJ1979 / Hace about 3 hours
Interesting article, Jason. Unfortunately, there's plenty of evidence that 'opt in' donation schemes simply don't work as well as 'built in' charges like these, or the third way; the opt-out. To prove a point about opt-in vs opt out, consider the difference in organ donation consent rates between two similar countries, Austria and Germany. In Germany, which uses an opt-in system, only 12 percent give their consent; in Austria, which uses opt-out, nearly everyone (99 percent) does...
If that won't sway you, maybe tourists should pay but be given the chance to 'opt out' by collecting their donation back at the airport, just like international tourists do for VAT reclamation. Then it becomes an optional charge, bit with the added stigma of 'taking coins from the collection plate' ( I think you would find take-up would be quite low)
Mike / Hace about 9 hours
Negative publicity and the constant moaning about tourists being unwelcome will also cause mallorca massive problems !
osn / Hace about 9 hours
It seems to be well established that Mallorca does not benefit very much from the headlong chase for increased bums on seats at any price. Tunisia, Turkey and other similar destinations have lower cost base and wages, so can operate 'cheap' holidays while still making a profit. Mallorca has a higher cost base, so to compete on value for money, in real terms, means maintaining the recent reliance on all inclusives, which makes very little profit for the island. bringing a lower number of bigger spending tourists is the answer, rather than a larger number of tourists at close to zero profit. It will require major changed to the island infrastructure, but Mallorca will never be able to beat these other destinations on price, ever.