The Balearic government should be congratulated for underlining its green credentials with the plans to phase out diesel cars from 2025 and petrol vehicles from 2035. The Balearic government is putting its weight behind electric vehicles, which are eco-friendly and should ease and even eliminate pollution in the Balearics.

The legislation only involves new vehicles, so you will still be able to drive around in your diesel vehicle after 2025 if you buy it today. But the writing is on the wall. However, are the Balearics prepared for the full onslaught of electric cars? Will the necessary infrastructure be in place? Will enough electric cars be available? These are questions which the Balearic government needs to answer and quickly because the clock is ticking.

There are stations to recharge electric cars in Palma and in other parts of the island but many more will have to be built in the coming years. Almost the entire Balearic car fleet will have to be replaced and of course that includes thousands of hired vehicles. So, the islands have a mountain to climb.

The announcement that the end was in sight for petrol and diesel cars in the Balearics made headline news across the globe yesterday. Overall, the announcement was welcomed. But the Balearic government should be warned that it is easy to make the headlines with announcements but it is even easier to get banner headlines if things go wrong.