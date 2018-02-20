Brexit
Could Brexit be reversed? Well I sincerely doubt it because the British people have little or no appetite for a second referendum, so Britain will be leaving the European Union. Also, it must be said, that there hasn't been any real movement in the polls: those who voted to leave would do so again and their counterparts on the other side of the arguement would also vote the same. The British economy is struggling but there has been no crash, which had been forecast by "Remain". Sterling has fallen but it hasn´t gone into meltdown. However, if government reports are to be believed, then the cost of living will rise in Britain post-Brexit and the pound could fall again.
I think that unless the British economy goes into freefall then Brexit will happen. If, and it is a big if, the British economy does nosedive then it will be after Brexit and too late to reverse any decision. Will the cost of living rise? Well, probably because Britain imports a lot of its food from European Union countries but at the same time I suspect that new markets will be found. The simple answer is that no one really knows what is going to happen. The only thing for sure is the uncertainty which exists at the moment. Reversing Brexit would go against the wishes of more than 18 million people who voted to leave. There must be a very good reason for a major U-turn; at the moment there is no such reason. Britain is heading for Brexit, slowly.
Comments
RBMM / Hace 8 minutes
Why don't you suggest which topics he should write about instead?
Palmadave / Hace about 2 hours
'MAJORCA' Daily Bulletin?????????????
MelB / Hace about 5 hours
I fully agree with the previous two comments. Why this man, who professes to love Mallorca and considers Palma one of the best places to live, cannot find anything to say about it is extremely puzzling. Perhaps the fact that all he really does in his editorials is regurgitate articles found in other publications provides a significant part of the answer. Some incisive thinking and comment would be a welcome addition to what is at the moment a shallow publication.
Calvia Resident / Hace about 5 hours
Jason. Line 13 says it all - "No one really knows what is going to happen". That includes you., so PLEASE, stop bleating on about Brexit and tell us something about Mallorca. After all, the paper is called The Majorca Daily Bulletin.
Henry James / Hace about 5 hours
Will you give Brexit a rest,you are like a broken record going on and on and even you admit that NOBODY knows what is going to happen so give it a rest and report the news in Majorca,just for a change.