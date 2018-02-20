Could Brexit be reversed? Well I sincerely doubt it because the British people have little or no appetite for a second referendum, so Britain will be leaving the European Union. Also, it must be said, that there hasn't been any real movement in the polls: those who voted to leave would do so again and their counterparts on the other side of the arguement would also vote the same. The British economy is struggling but there has been no crash, which had been forecast by "Remain". Sterling has fallen but it hasn´t gone into meltdown. However, if government reports are to be believed, then the cost of living will rise in Britain post-Brexit and the pound could fall again.



I think that unless the British economy goes into freefall then Brexit will happen. If, and it is a big if, the British economy does nosedive then it will be after Brexit and too late to reverse any decision. Will the cost of living rise? Well, probably because Britain imports a lot of its food from European Union countries but at the same time I suspect that new markets will be found. The simple answer is that no one really knows what is going to happen. The only thing for sure is the uncertainty which exists at the moment. Reversing Brexit would go against the wishes of more than 18 million people who voted to leave. There must be a very good reason for a major U-turn; at the moment there is no such reason. Britain is heading for Brexit, slowly.