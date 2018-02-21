The Balearic government may have opened a can of worms with its get-tough campaign on so-called illegal rentals. This week the government fined one of the leading internet renting companies for displaying properties which (allegedly) did not have their paperwork in order. Let’s face it, holiday rentals are widespread across the island. For many years the local authorities appeared to turn a blind eye to the practice despite their threats of a crackdown.



The new legislation which has been introduced aims to tackle the problem and yes homes can be rented out legally, but in given areas and as long as the properties meet the right criteria. The rental law has caused much confusion and some owners are very much in the dark. It is said that owners of homes which were being rented out during the summer months have now placed them on the market because they fear the crackdown from the authorities. My home, my castle is an age-old adage but it is relevant.



Why can't property owners rent them out during the summer months as long as the proceeds are declared to the taxman and the property in question meets the necessary standards? The Balearic government has made a big mistake: many tourists prefer spending their holiday in a house or apartment rather than a hotel. I sincerely hope that the authorities will see the light and introduce new legislation. The present law is misleading and it could be said to be useless.