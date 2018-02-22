Winter tourism
Those who believe that the local tourist industry should rest during the winter months are rather being proved right this year. It is often said that the weather is not good enough from November to February to attract tourists seeking winter sun. This winter will probably go down on record as one of the coldest of recent years with freezing temperatures and snow. There is more to Majorca than just the sun, but if I had come on holiday to the island over the last few weeks I would not have been too impressed by the weather. In a few weeks time we will be complaining about the hot weather, but it must be said that winter tourism to the island is always going to be a hard sell if we have similar weather to this winter.
The rains of recent weeks were needed because local reservoirs were at low levels but the weather has caused some surprise. The fact that it has snowed at least three times this winter on the island has caused quite a sensation. When I first moved to the island snow was very unusual; these days it snows every year. Majorca's weather pattern appears to be changing with colder winters and hotter summers. A colder winter is bad news for all those, like myself, who believe in winter tourism. Perhaps it is only right that the island rests for three months of the year. The holiday season is now on course to last for about nine months of the year. Maybe that is enough.
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Richard Pearson / Hace about 6 hours
A friend who lives in Port Pollensa has told me that shops and restaurants start closing around the middle of October and start thinking about opening again around the end of March, beginning of April. Things don’t start getting busy until at least the middle of May and really busy until the end of June, beginning of July.
Henry James / Hace about 6 hours
A nine month season,dream on. You need to get out of Palma a lot more often and see the other resorts from October onwards or talk to some of the business owners in other resorts,I think they will say otherwise,perhaps some of them would care to comment on how long their season is.?
TG / Hace about 8 hours
Amazing, we were expecting Brexit to be blamed for the adverse weather. A whole MDB comment without Brexit being blamed for everything, truly amazing.