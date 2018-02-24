Could we please remember that Majorca lives from tourism and that the majority of businesses within the city of Palma depend on tourism for their very survival. I say this because at the moment there does seem to be a movement, albeit small, against tourism. Yes, Palma is crowded in the summer months but we need tourists because otherwise our capital city would not enjoy one of the highest living standards in Europe. The boutique hotels which have sprung up across Palma are good news for the city. Not only do they attract big-spending tourists they also provide hundreds of jobs. Some residents associations are saying that enough is enough and no more tourist places should be built within the city. This is all very well, but without tourism we are nothing.



I am not advocating the construction of giant hotels across the city but I can't see anyone really being opposed to all the new boutique hotels which have opened. In many cases old building have been restored to their former glory thanks to these hotels. Over the last few years during the peak summer months, Palma has appeared to be rather overcrowded but this state of affairs was caused by the fact that competing resorts in Turkey and north Africa had been hit by security worries; as a direct result we had more tourists. Those fears have now passed and their resorts are now back in top gear. So, tourists can go elsewhere.