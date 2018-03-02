All-inclusive controls
All-inclusive holidays can by no means be banned, demand is just too high and the loss to the local economy would be significant at a time when the region is already seeing bookings from traditional markets slow as northern Europeans opt for competing and cheaper destinations.
However, there is a way hoteliers could control alcohol consumption in all-inclusive hotels and, in so doing, perhaps help the local economy and reduce anti-social behaviour in resorts. Some of the American cruise lines offer what is called a "drinks package". It is very similar to an all-inclusive holiday: all the drinks are prepaid so people can keep within a certain budget.
Many of the lines offering the packages have a cap on how many "free" drinks each passenger is permitted to consume per day. I know of a couple currently on a US-Caribbean cruise and their daily maximum each is 30 drinks, alcoholic or not. Surely that is more than enough? And a similar system could be introduced at airports to prevent passengers getting into the holiday spirit just a little too much before boarding their flights and attacking the in-flight bar, or each other.
So much time and money is wasted discussing how to tackle all-inclusives in the Balearics, why don’t those in power look to other sectors or other countries and learn. I know the Balearics likes to think so, but it doesn’t know it all when it comes to tourism.
Henry James / Hace 14 minutes
Some cruise ships have been doing this for years so again,nothing original from you but just how many levels of " all inclusive " do you think that all the hundreds of hotels throughout Majorca can or would run.? It's a ridiculous idea and totally unworkable and I say that as someone who does not drink at all.
marcus bentley / Hace about 1 hour
They are not "Free" drinks, they have been paid for before you go.....
S. / Hace about 2 hours
All Inclusive Hotel Tariffs are becoming a major problem for everyone . The Hotels are regretting their drinks distributions, by introducing drinking periods. The drink suppliers, are not making the profits they used to obtain. The local Bars,Restaurants , Shops ( Locals) are not getting enough trade to survive. Eventually,Mallorca will realise the economic damage the all controlling Hoteliers have caused, or are causing, with their very selfish ALL INCLUSIVE Tariffs.
Adriaan / Hace about 4 hours
I don't know how the Daily Bulletin screen their journalists for common sense. How could a solution where there is a daily max of 30 consumptions be a sensible? I am looking forward to the scenes in Palma this summer. 100,00 tourists wandering around with 30 consumptions in their blood each.