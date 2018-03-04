Would the pro-independence parties in Catalonia, which won the elections in the region back in December, get real and try and appoint a leader who is not in jail or on the run. Carles Puigdemont pulled back from a bid for a second term in office last week. In self-imposed exile in Brussels, he said his party would propose a pro-secession campaigner, Jordi Sanchez - currently on remand in a Madrid prison on charges of sedition - as an alternative candidate.



The Spanish government is never going to accept either Puigdemont or Sanchez. This effectively means that Catalonia will never have a regional government until the pro-independence bloc appoints a leader who has not committed an offence in the eyes of the Spanish government.



Prime Minister Rajoy said last week that a Catalan leader "must be chosen who is now in Spain, who is not in jail and who has no problems with the law". Rajoy is deeply opposed to any talk of independence in Catalonia. He sacked the Puigdemont government after the declaration of independence and then called regional elections. The independence movement won but can't decide on a leader.