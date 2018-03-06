The Darkest Hour
My comment when I saw The Darkest Hour was that if you are British you would leave the cinema walking a few inches taller. It is a good film, not a great one, and Gary Oldman deserved the Oscar for best actor. Historian and academic John Broich says that The Darkest Hour is "a piece of historical fiction which undertakes a serious historical task, presenting the British decision to fight Hitler as a choice, not as inevitable. The situation in 1940 was as dire as depicted, but liberties were taken with the facts". And that is certainly true.
What is clear is that the world has a fascination with Winston Churchill which shows no sign of going away. In fact, IB3, the local television station, is in the process of recording a programme about Churchill and his visits to Majorca in the 1930s and 1950s. Oldman portrays a very human Churchill, a man who is afraid of "messing things up" and a man who was remembered in 1940 for his defeats rather than his victories, a man who does not appear to be in touch with the people.
The on-screen shouting matches over possible peace negotiations were fictional, but Churchill did privately say that he would consider terms offered by Hitler. However, he was not on the verge of seeking terms, as implied by the film. The ride on the London Underground was fictional, and there is historical evidence that most British people were not immediately inspired by Churchill’s speeches. But overall it is a good film which shows Britain and the great man in a good light during The Darkest Hour.
RBMM / Hace about 4 hours
I've noticed the same thing as Keith has about the comments. There is so much of interest going on but people writing comments don't seem to care about it.
keith / Hace about 6 hours
I may not be the sharpest knife in the box but there is definitely a pattern emerging on here .People(including me) keep having a pop at the MDB for not telling us about what has been happening in Majorca . I have noticed that if you mention holiday lets or AI or the hotels etc there are loads of comments but put actual news of spain on and the comments dry up. I am just pointing this out because if this keeps going on you will end up with the same churned out rubbish this highly paid editor keeps putting on here .
Henry James / Hace about 13 hours
Churchill had many faults,he was born a Victorian but without a doubt,without Churchill as our Prime Minister in those dark days,we would have surrendered and the world would now be a very different place. Churchill was the right man at the right time.