Winter blues
The winter break appears to be coming to an end and holiday resorts are busy preparing for the new season. I am afraid that despite the best efforts of many the island is still a long way away from being a 12-month holiday destination. In fact, you see more signs these days on the doors of businesses which say that they only open during the summer than ever before. The Balearic government has probably done more than previous administrations to put the island on the map over the winter, but so far they have been unsuccessful. In the majority of the resorts you are politely told to come back in the summer.
There have been some achievements. Palma is on the map as a weekend getaway destination during the winter months. Everything is open and there are more hotels. But even Palma has been strangely quiet this winter. There are tourists about but not in the numbers seen in previous years. The biggest problem is the shortage of winter flights, but airlines, like all businesses, work on a system of demand and supply. If there is not enough demand they will simply not fly here. So how can tourists be persuaded to come to Majorca on holiday during the winter months? It’s a difficult question and there is no simple answer.
I feel that the Balearic government should push ahead with their winter drive but they need support. Businesses need to stay open and in the short term that is not going to happen. Closing down for winter is a fact of life.
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
RBMM / Hace about 2 hours
The total number of tourists in January 2018 was 11,4% higher than in January 2017 despite the fact that the number of British tourists decreased. So obviously a lot of people enjoy coming here. With such rapid increase in the number of tourists it will be easier and easier to increase prices. People come anyway. Maybe not from the UK but from countries such as Germany and most likely a lot more from Asia in the near future.
william / Hace about 6 hours
the prices that are charged in the bars and restaurants these days the people can afford to work only 6 months and live for twelve i have seen many times in october the places cant close quick enough
Palmadave / Hace about 7 hours
"Palma is on the map as a weekend getaway destination during the winter months. Everything is open" Rubbish........................not in Sa Gerreria.
Henry James / Hace about 9 hours
This is yet another viewpoint that you rehash dozens of times every year,try something original,if you can,just for a change.
Stuart Mead / Hace about 9 hours
Chancer. I totally agree. I used to go to Soller up to 8 times a year. Summer and winter. Virtually shut in the winter. Then the tourist tax combined with the train/tram fare going up and as far as I’m concerned the quality of the food went down as the prices went up. It’s not the same now as it was when I first went there 10 yrs ago..
Chancer / Hace about 10 hours
Just look at the prices in Soller area. Apartments are cold as reversible a/ c / heating just doesn't do the job if the temperatures are very low. Most of these aren't available now anyway. Hotels are way too pricey as compared to the Canaries ( which have gone up too) you can't attempt to use a pool in Majorca. As winter holidays with car hire have greatly increased in price if you are spending a month away as we do ,you can't risk being miserable. We had 48 mph cold winds in Lanzarote along side some early sunshine and we spent a bomb. I would rather be at home in my cosy UK house in the snow and spend my money at a better time of year. Pavements and steps are slippery and wet in Fornalutx and Soller so walking about etc it is not a brilliant prospect in winter .
S. / Hace about 10 hours
I came to the Island in 1989. Nothing has been achieved in any form of Winter Attractions. The ALL CONTROLLING HOTELIERS will not open. Urbanisations are GHOST TOWNS . The Sun does not appear every day.Islanders enjoy a 6 Month rest, collect their benefits, and go on Holiday. I do not expect any change, during the next 30 years.
Stuart mead / Hace about 11 hours
Same old story. No hotels open . No winter flights. Everything in Majorca is more expensive nowadays. Also other destinations are coming on the market. I think you will struggle during the summer months now. Especially with the tourist tax going up too.