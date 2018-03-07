The winter break appears to be coming to an end and holiday resorts are busy preparing for the new season. I am afraid that despite the best efforts of many the island is still a long way away from being a 12-month holiday destination. In fact, you see more signs these days on the doors of businesses which say that they only open during the summer than ever before. The Balearic government has probably done more than previous administrations to put the island on the map over the winter, but so far they have been unsuccessful. In the majority of the resorts you are politely told to come back in the summer.



There have been some achievements. Palma is on the map as a weekend getaway destination during the winter months. Everything is open and there are more hotels. But even Palma has been strangely quiet this winter. There are tourists about but not in the numbers seen in previous years. The biggest problem is the shortage of winter flights, but airlines, like all businesses, work on a system of demand and supply. If there is not enough demand they will simply not fly here. So how can tourists be persuaded to come to Majorca on holiday during the winter months? It’s a difficult question and there is no simple answer.



I feel that the Balearic government should push ahead with their winter drive but they need support. Businesses need to stay open and in the short term that is not going to happen. Closing down for winter is a fact of life.