Speaking the language
I do not understand why the opposition Partido Popular insists on trying to make political capital out of the issue of Catalan/Majorcan. This was an issue which I thought was settled a decade ago but there are some within the centre right party who want to tap into the discontent felt by some towards the Catalan language. For those who are unaware, Catalan/Majorcan is the language of politics: all council meetings, parliamentary sessions, etc. in the Balearics are in this language. In fact, if you don't speak it there is little point attending a council meeting. It is also the language of the civil service, and the majority of schooling in state schools is in Catalan. After much debate more than a decade ago the language issue appeared to have been resolved.
If you are from the mainland or have a strong Castilian/Spanish background, having to speak and understand Catalan/Majorcan is not going to be well received because Spanish is the language of Spain. But Catalan/Majorcan is the language of this island alongside Castilian/Spanish and the majority of people who live here want it that way. It is as simple as that. Yes, it could be argued that if you want to study in some parts of the mainland or abroad there is not much use speaking Catalan but this is not really the point. More than 50 per cent of people of these islands have made their opinion heard and want Majorcan/Catalan spoken and taught. There is opposition and in some cases rightly so, but the majority want it this way. So, I think this issue should be left how it is; there is no point making trouble so far down the line.
Comments
Warning
Antonia / Hace about 3 hours
We left Mallorca because our children were discriminated against by teachers because they spoke some spanish and english. We are not tourists, we are mallorqueans! The education system is basically saying that we have no right to exist! We want equality for spanish speakers in my part of spain! Then we can come home! Mallorca does not belong exclusively to the mallorqueans who choose to speak mallorquean - it belong to everyone. I am mallorquean, I am spanish, I am english, I am british and I am a legitimate human being with the right to speak spanish at home! EQUALITY FOR SPANISH SPEAKERS IS A RIGHT!
Ron / Hace about 16 hours
Having lived here permanently for many years I have to agree with the previous two comments. I am aware of the recent cases against the town halls' grants for catalán businesses (which are are anti-constitutional). We live in an autonmia which should favour neither catalań nor castellano. What I see now, I am afraid to admit, is that the local schools are adopting catalán as the norm. and discrimating against Spanish residents and foreigners. It is so sad that the teacher's union here didn't have the forsight to realise that Sr. Bauza was trying to drag this region into the 21st. century with 3 language teaching. Personally as a family we have taken our grandchildren out of the state schools into the private sector (hopefully our savings will cover that) but who knows??)
henrietta / Hace about 17 hours
The narrow minded attitude towards Catalan has destroyed a generation of children and they continue to do so.
The private schools are happy though as they are flooded with mainland Spanish parents.
Georgi / Hace about 20 hours
I respectfully disagree. The multicultural nature of the island makes the usage of Catalán fully obsolete, if that's not the case it is only because of political and the related financial interest. The Spanish government should once and for all put an end to the Catalán shovenism. Noone wants to be forced to study at or learn a language whose usefulness outside of a tiny region is irrelevant.