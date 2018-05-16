The Catalonia question
So, what can Catalonia and Spain learn from Scotland? According to Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, they can learn plenty, but I am not too sure what. I would say that the Scottish Nationalists have been rather quiet on Catalonia despite the fact that Catalonian nationalists were very vocal during the Scottish independence referendum. Sturgeon has appeared to be sitting on the fence.
The Spanish government could learn something from the British government. Former Prime Minister David Cameron gave Scotland a referendum on independence with the "Stay" camp winning by a clear majority. Perhaps the Spanish government should consider giving Catalonia a similar type of referendum. Sturgeon has campaigned for independence again, even mentioning the possibility of a second referendum, a policy which was put on hold after the Scottish Nationalists suffered at the ballot box last year. What is clear is that dialogue is the only way forward. Cameron may have handled the Brexit vote badly but he was spot-on with the Scottish referendum.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy should show the same courage. The Catalonian crisis is never going to be resolved using the bully-boy tactics which have been employed by the Spanish government. The only way forward is to hold a legally binding referendum. It would be a case of winner takes all and the stakes are very high, but there is little other option.
Colinf / Hace about 4 hours
The Scottish Referendum was a disaster in my opinion, it has left a country divided and did not provide a clear answer. Cameron was on the verge of losing it when at the last moment he gave the Scottish Parliament extra powers which swayed many voters who just wanted more say.
The SNP made promises to everybody they could, from free education, higher wages, better social care and much more, all funded from the taxes on Oil which was forecast to be $140 a barrel. They could not answer questions such as would Scotland remain in the EU. Then there were the conflicting answers, of course Scotland would remain in the EU, but we would not accept their fishery policy or have to allow English students to benefit from free University Education. The same applies to Brexit, does anybody really know what was on offer?
So the lesson is Rajoy should offer a referendum to voters, but with a second vote once we know what is really on offer, w hick should be won by a clear majority.
Henry James / Hace about 10 hours
Camaron gave us a referendum,then when he lost,he behaved like a spoilt schoolboy and slunked of with his tail between his legs,leaving somebody else to pick up the pieces and Mrs May has proven to have more b***s than Camaron had.
george / Hace about 14 hours
Jason you really do annoy the British reading your comments. Your comment about Cameron handling the Brexit vote badly. He did not handle it badly, he gave what the UK was asking for in a Democracy - the Right to Vote.
Actually if Brussels had been sensible instead of their usual arrogance and given Cameron the areas he wished to be amended - the UK possibly may have voted to stay in the EU.
Luckily we voted to gain control back from an Unelected EU.