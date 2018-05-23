From hero to zero. That is the best way to sum up the leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias. Podemos were formed from the anti-austerity movement when people up and down Spain were losing their homes as a result of the severe recession. Podemos became a political beacon for some, with their far-left wing policies striking a chord with many Spaniards who were suffering financially. Iglesias made many keynote speeches which caused a sensation and which were shared across social media. Podemos were propelled into the very top of the Spanish political system. But their political fortunes have been hit over recent months as a result of political infighting and now comes the announcement that Iglesias is buying a luxury home.



Critics have denounced party head Pablo Iglesias and his partner, Podemos’ spokeswoman Irene Montero, as hypocrites, saying they are betraying their left-wing principles. The couple, defending the purchase, said the home was for their own use and was not a speculative move into real estate. Iglesias criticised Spain’s then economic affairs minister, Luis de Guindos, for buying an apartment in Madrid for the same amount in 2012 at the height of the economic crisis sparked by a burst housing bubble that sent prices falling an average of around 40 per cent. This latest incident will do little to enhance the fortunes of Podemos or its party leader. Iglesias has certainly scored what could be termed as an own goal.