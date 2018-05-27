I have always considered Majorca to be lucky. Its fortunes are based around tourism and thanks to hard work and good fortune this island is now one of the premier holiday destinations in the world. But Majorca's "luck" appears to have abandoned it this year, or at least so far. One of the principal elements of the success of the industry is the sun: 300 days of sunshine a year is a quote often used by local officials. But this year the good weather appears to be on hold. So much so that tourists are not impressed. I heard many complaints from tourists over the Easter holidays about the lack of sun and it is a trend which appears to have continued even though we are now almost in June. If there is no sun then Majorca has a problem.



The doubling of the rate of the tourist tax, which the Balearic government were hoping would pass without incident, is causing some problems judging by the letters of complaint we have received at the Bulletin from holidaymakers. Some have said that they would not be returning. We have heard this all before and another often used quote is quite true: tourists always return to Majorca. But tourists do not appear to be too impressed. The figures point to a good season but it does seem relatively quiet on the island even though we are almost approaching peak season. The tourist figures of recent years have been rather "inflated" by the security concerns about other competing holiday destinations. Those fears have now passed and Majorca has competition from cheaper resorts. I sincerely hope that the island finds its lucky charm again ... it needs it.