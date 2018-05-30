Palma is very lucky to have a network of cycle lanes across the city. In many cases they were once part of the pavement so in some areas, especially in central Palma, there is less pavement and more cycle track.



We all believe in pedal power and not contaminating the environment, but I do wish that cyclists would use these lanes rather than the pavement. Just in front of our office on the Paseo Mallorca there is a perfectly good cycle lane, but why is it that the majority of our pedal-powered friends elect to use the pavement on the other side of the Paseo Mallorca where there is no cycle lane and which should be just for pedestrians?



This is no isolated case, it happens right across the city. Apart from anything else it is dangerous. I watched in horror how a cyclist, on the pavement, just managed to avoid a pedestrian who was wearing head phones. The area of Palma which is particularly dangerous is the Calle Olmos: a busy street which during peak times appears to be a speedway track for cyclists, skateboarders and even rollerbladers. It is also very dangerous and if I had a euro for every near miss I have seen I would be a rich man.



The police must enforce the law. Cycle paths must be used by cyclists who shouldn't think that they have a right to take over the pavement. We all want to ease pollution in the city and the majority of cyclists do follow the law, but as usual it is a small few who are getting them a bad name. Something needs to be done.