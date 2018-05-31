Palma city council appears to have some rather odd ideas regarding the tourism future of the city. It has started a crackdown on bar and restaurant terraces and a curfew has been introduced in some areas such as La Lonja. I know that it is not nice for residents having to live around what could be described as noisy restaurant terraces but that is one of the disadvantages of living in a hugely popular tourist capital. Let us face it, Palma and everywhere else on this island needs the tourist euros and if they are not forthcoming then we are in big trouble.



The second piece of legislation which has caused some headaches is the ban on holiday rentals in the city. The council decided that flats or apartments couldn’t be rented out to tourists in an effort to free up long-term rentals for residents. This is not a bad idea but the business community are not impressed fearing that they will suffer a major drop in takings. It also broadcasts the wrong message. "Palma doesn’t want tourists..." is the line which is being followed by some sections of the northern European media.



This is far from the case; it is more a case of Palma wanting to put residents first and find a balance. But it has been done in a rather messy way. The council should be aware that the international media is watching and they should not be giving out all the wrong messages. Legislation is needed to safeguard the city but tourists are more than welcome.